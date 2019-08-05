Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,268 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $756,189.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,452.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $186,011.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,521. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:O traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,810. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $74.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

