Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,893 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 406.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,811 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,931,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,694,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,801,000 after purchasing an additional 40,720 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 5,957.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,218,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,523 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 931,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $59.21. 32,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.