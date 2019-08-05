Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 27,854 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 50.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,854 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,833,000 after purchasing an additional 150,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,175. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.