Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 42,838 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,838 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

EQM Midstream Partners stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.65. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.52%.

EQM Midstream Partners Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

