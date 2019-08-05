Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 46,769 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,769 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,940,000 after buying an additional 4,153,879 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5,858.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 974,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,449,000 after buying an additional 958,137 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,466,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,492,000 after purchasing an additional 886,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,732,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,399,000 after purchasing an additional 671,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3,984.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 594,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 579,633 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald C. Templin acquired 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cowen cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

MPC stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,619. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

