The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Sells $822,782.80 in Stock

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 36,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $822,782.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,983.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $22.49. 2,077,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,571. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35. The Carlyle Group LP has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,177,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,612,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 19,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

