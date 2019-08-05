The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,099.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Dinkins sold 45,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,443,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,079.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of KO stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.