The Second Cup (TSE:SCU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Second Cup (TSE:SCU) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$6.51 million during the quarter.

SCU traded up C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$1.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 million and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The Second Cup has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.66.

Get The Second Cup alerts:

About The Second Cup

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for The Second Cup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Second Cup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.