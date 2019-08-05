TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TheStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Lake Street Capital downgraded TheStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.33 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on TheStreet from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of TheStreet stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,616. TheStreet has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.17.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TheStreet had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 143.87%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TheStreet will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 11,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $80,446.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in TheStreet by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in TheStreet by 28.8% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 148,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TheStreet by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TheStreet by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 96,383 shares during the last quarter.

TheStreet Company Profile

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

