Theta Fuel Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $24.46 million and approximately $813,783.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008450 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001966 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

