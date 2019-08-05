Thrive Token (THRT) Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. Thrive Token has a market cap of $557,789.00 and $33.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.17 or 0.05174165 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00040083 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001174 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,224,776 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

