Tidex Token (TDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $58,842.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001798 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00238418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.01315413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00021971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00105391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

