Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TMDI has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Shares of Titan Medical stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,424. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 5.15. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 4,411.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Titan Medical worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

