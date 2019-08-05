Tokenomy Price Tops $0.0382 on Major Exchanges (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and $98,027.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy, CoinBene, LBank and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00236480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.01320251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00021688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00103415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Tokenomy Token Profile

Tokenomy launched on January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy.

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

Tokenomy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LBank, LATOKEN, Indodax, CoinBene and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

