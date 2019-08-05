Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 443 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.9% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 18.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 48,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $3.34 on Monday, reaching $106.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares in the company, valued at $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

