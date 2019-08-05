Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $47,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $166,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda A. Mason sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $573,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $629,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,655,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,756 shares of company stock worth $5,458,127. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $157.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

