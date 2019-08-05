Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises about 1.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 89,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 248.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 45,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 34.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 21,600 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $3,173,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $257,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,714 shares of company stock worth $38,082,321. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.53. The stock had a trading volume of 49,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,083. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.00. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $108.25 and a one year high of $173.44.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 98.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.16.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

