Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Southern by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.89. 3,092,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.18. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $57.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $14,554,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,063.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,397 shares of company stock worth $41,266,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

