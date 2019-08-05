Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $638,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Buckingham Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.46. 485,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,523. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $159.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

