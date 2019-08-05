Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 201,877 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Amber Road as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amber Road by 880.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,540 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amber Road by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amber Road by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amber Road during the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amber Road by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after buying an additional 91,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMBR remained flat at $$13.05 during trading hours on Monday. Amber Road Inc has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $378.71 million, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amber Road Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 246,666 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $3,194,324.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,142.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 70,000 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $907,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 562,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,639. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.95 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules, such as import management, export management, China trade management, global logistics management, trade agreement management, and supply chain collaboration, as well as professional services, such as assessment, implementation, education and training, and maintenance and support.

