Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 414 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $878,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,701 shares of company stock worth $8,917,504 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.45. The company had a trading volume of 190,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,484. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.