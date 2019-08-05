Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,031,000 after purchasing an additional 189,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,690,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,317,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,589,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,070,000 after buying an additional 240,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,547,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,520,000 after buying an additional 1,051,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,228,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,232,000 after buying an additional 45,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.94. The stock had a trading volume of 33,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,887. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.83 and a 12 month high of $126.75. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO David C. George sold 69,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $8,600,261.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,476,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $124,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,585 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.19.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.