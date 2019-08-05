Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daily Journal Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after buying an additional 227,700,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,656,024,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 81,107,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,477,000 after buying an additional 669,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,093,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,908 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,858,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,049,000 after purchasing an additional 801,400 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.02.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,060,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,699,744. The company has a market cap of $273.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

