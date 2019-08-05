Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on Total System Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Total System Services from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total System Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE TSS traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.33. The stock had a trading volume of 132,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. Total System Services has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $138.66.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Total System Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 15.03%. Total System Services’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Total System Services will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Total System Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Total System Services by 119.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Total System Services in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Total System Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Total System Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

