Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $15.10. Transcontinental shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 192,400 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on TCL.A. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.19.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.73.

About Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

