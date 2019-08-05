TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 42,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 206.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.27.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.89, for a total value of $7,975,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total transaction of $1,161,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $785,756.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,749 shares of company stock worth $30,135,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $11.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $459.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $488.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $307.36 and a twelve month high of $502.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.