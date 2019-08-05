Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.79

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 6003185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a $12.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.81 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Howard E. Davis acquired 98,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $622,611.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent J. Intrieri acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,265. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 112,349 shares of company stock valued at $721,567. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Transocean by 4.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,155 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth about $451,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth about $1,611,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

