TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TA. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

TA stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435. The stock has a market cap of $129.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.90. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.70). TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark R. Young sold 101,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $371,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 181,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Barry A. Richards sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $143,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,959.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at $3,847,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 73.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 227,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

