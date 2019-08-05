Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Reduced by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,104,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $10,005,000. Finally, Broderick Brian C acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $202,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $3,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,081.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $1,477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,530,448.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,746,750. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.65.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $146.74 on Monday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.08.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

