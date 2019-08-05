TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

TriNet Group stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,901. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.53. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, VP Edward Griese sold 1,396 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $85,156.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,211. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 23,486 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $1,432,411.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,541,980.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,147 shares of company stock worth $11,534,464. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 68,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at $861,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

