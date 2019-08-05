Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $73.40

Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 73.40 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 75.20 ($0.98), with a volume of 765618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.95.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile (LON:SOHO)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

