Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 64 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total value of $3,006,891.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total transaction of $7,662,687.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 112,276 shares in the company, valued at $52,911,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,592 shares of company stock worth $18,336,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.37.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $13.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $497.03. 342,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $523.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $473.66.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

