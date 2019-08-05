Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 155,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $486,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,433 shares of company stock worth $6,680,525. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.07. 7,664,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,012. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.