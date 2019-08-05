Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $982,000 Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BK traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,382. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

