Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.8% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 543.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,153. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $197.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.60. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

