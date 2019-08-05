Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 387 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,499. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $154.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. Chubb’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.55.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $283,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,821 shares of company stock worth $50,608,027. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.