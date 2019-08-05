Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,309 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 368.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.66. 184,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,559. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.28. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $154.29 and a 52-week high of $218.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

