Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 232 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,252,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,719,000 after acquiring an additional 188,693 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,858,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,251,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,297,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,252,000 after purchasing an additional 64,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,422. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $102.96.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.