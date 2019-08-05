Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,730,000. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.31. 263,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.