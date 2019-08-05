Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $897,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,710,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,153,000 after purchasing an additional 664,247 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,621,000 after buying an additional 562,660 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,905,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,626.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 227,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 219,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,236,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,182,000 after purchasing an additional 199,278 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.53. 47,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $45.59 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

