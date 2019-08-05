Trustcore Financial Services LLC Invests $614,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,727. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $93.42 and a 12 month high of $125.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.11.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.