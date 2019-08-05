Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,275 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Ventas by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Ventas by 29.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 118.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 145,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 78,770 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 123,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,440,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.59.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.41. 79,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.89%.

In other Ventas news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $2,092,505.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $4,700,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 741,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,183,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

