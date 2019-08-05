TrustNote 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $658.00 (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, TrustNote has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One TrustNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustNote has a market capitalization of $100,418.00 and $658.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustNote alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00237239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.01322365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00021640 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00103458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About TrustNote

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin. TrustNote’s official website is trustnote.org. The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote.

Buying and Selling TrustNote

TrustNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.