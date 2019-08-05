TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.61

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $4.93. TSR shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 5,668 shares traded.

TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

