TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $232.44

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.44 and traded as high as $221.90. TT Electronics shares last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 17,110 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTG. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 285 ($3.72).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $349.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75.

In other news, insider Anne Thorburn bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £107,100 ($139,945.12).

About TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

