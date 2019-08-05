TTC Protocol Price Reaches $0.0992 on Exchanges (TTC)

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. TTC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.64 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, UEX, DEx.top and BitForex. In the last week, TTC Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00821662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011475 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034371 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000564 BTC.

TTC Protocol Token Profile

TTC Protocol (CRYPTO:TTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 776,209,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,028,194 tokens. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC Protocol’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here. TTC Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

TTC Protocol Token Trading

TTC Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DEx.top, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

