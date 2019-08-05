TTC Reaches Market Cap of $19.77 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox and IDEX. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. TTC has a market cap of $19.77 million and $569,174.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.31 or 0.05076035 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00039900 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001142 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 791,966,356 coins and its circulating supply is 334,941,201 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

