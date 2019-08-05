Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TUES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuesday Morning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. B. Riley downgraded Tuesday Morning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Tuesday Morning in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUES traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Tuesday Morning news, CEO Steven R. Becker purchased 180,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $313,374.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,571,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,053.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Becker purchased 19,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $28,735.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,630,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,790.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 259,130 shares of company stock valued at $435,859 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 502.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

