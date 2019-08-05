Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twitter reported impressive second-quarter 2019 results. The company’s initiatives to add new features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues helped it expand monetized user base. Initiatives like detection of rule violations, including hateful content on the basis of religion, resulted in an 18% drop in reports of spammy or suspicious behavior across all Tweet detail pages. Moreover, strong demand for video ad products like Video Website Cards and in-stream pre-roll is a positive. The company is also expected to benefit from an expanding live-streaming content portfolio, owing to partnerships with the likes of Viacom, Live Nation, the NFL, ESPN, Bleacher Report, MLS, Activision Blizzard, The Wall Street Journal and TIME. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.82.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,514,792. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $146,268.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 10,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $381,100.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,728. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $262,033,000 after purchasing an additional 569,560 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

