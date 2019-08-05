Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TYL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.50.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $5.33 on Thursday, hitting $243.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.89. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $440,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $882,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,195.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,101,345. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.